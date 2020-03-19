Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh closes bars to tackle coronavirus outbreak

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Mar 2020 09:14 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 09:15 PM BdST

The government has ordered all bars closed at hotels, restaurants and clubs until Mar 31 as it races to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Department of Narcotics Control issued the order with immediate effect on Thursday.

“We’ve issued the order because people crowd these places,” DNC Director General Jamal Uddin Amed told bdnews2.com.

