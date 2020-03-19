Bangladesh closes archaeological sites and museums until Apr 2
Published: 19 Mar 2020 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 01:04 PM BdST
Bangladesh has closed archaeological sites and museums to visitors until April 2 amid growing fears over the new coronavirus.
However, official activities will continue as usual, the director general of the Department of Archaeology said on Thursday.
