Bangladesh closes archaeological sites and museums until Apr 2

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Mar 2020 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 01:04 PM BdST

Bangladesh has closed archaeological sites and museums to visitors until April 2 amid growing fears over the new coronavirus.

However, official activities will continue as usual, the director general of the Department of Archaeology said on Thursday. 

 

More to follow

