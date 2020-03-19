Bangladesh bourses delay trading start further
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Mar 2020 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 12:44 PM BdST
The DSE and CSE have delayed the start of trading further amid colossal market losses.
In separate notices on Thursday, both bourses said they will now open trading at 1pm, citing unavoidable circumstances.
“All concerned are hereby informed that due to unavoidable circumstances, today's (March 19, 2020) trading starting time of DSE has been rescheduled at 1:00 PM instead of 11:30 AM,” the Dhaka bourse said.
The Dhaka bourse’s key index fell 4.47% on Wednesday to its lowest level since May 2013. The index continued losses for the fourth day.
“Trade will be held from 1pm to 3pm, according to Saifur Rahman, spokesman for Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.
“We are making changes to the circuit breaker rules. We’re working on a directive and hence the delay,” Rahman told bdnews24.com.
