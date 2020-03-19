Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh assigns army to build coronavirus quarantine unit

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Mar 2020 05:39 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 05:39 PM BdST

Bangladesh has assigned the army to build quarantine facilities for people with coronavirus symptoms at the Bishwa Ijtema venue in Tongi.

Health Minister Zahid Malik announced the decision at a media briefing in Dhaka on Thursday.

The government plans to lock down specific areas if the coronavirus cases increase, he said.

Malik said the situation is worsening in Madaripur, Faridpur and Shibchar areas.

More to follow

File Photo: Children wearing masks in Dhaka to prevent catching a deadly coronavirus which has spread to the world over after breaking out in China. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Students must stay home: government

 
