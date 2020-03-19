Bangladesh assigns army to build coronavirus quarantine unit
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Mar 2020 05:39 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 05:39 PM BdST
Bangladesh has assigned the army to build quarantine facilities for people with coronavirus symptoms at the Bishwa Ijtema venue in Tongi.
Health Minister Zahid Malik announced the decision at a media briefing in Dhaka on Thursday.
The government plans to lock down specific areas if the coronavirus cases increase, he said.
Malik said the situation is worsening in Madaripur, Faridpur and Shibchar areas.
