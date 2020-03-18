Two returnees fined for breaking quarantine in Shariatpur; locals besiege family in Bogura
Shariatpur Correspondent and Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Mar 2020 03:54 AM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2020 03:54 AM BdST
A mobile court has fined two people, who had recently returned from abroad, for breaking mandatory home quarantine in Shariatpur while locals have besieged a family in Bogura amid a coronavirus pandemic.
Sadar Upazila Executive Officer Mahbubur Rahman said the two were fined a total of Tk 55,000 on Tuesday.
The mobile court fined the man, who returned from Saudi Arabia on Mar 6, Tk 30,000.
The other, who came from Italy on Mar 14, was fined Tk 25,000.
The authorities had earlier punished two people for breaking quarantine on return from abroad in Manikganj.
In Bogura, residents of the town laid a siege to the home of a man who had recently returned from Italy.
‘Parimal’, a local municipality councillor, said he visited the site and managed to have the siege lifted after three hours.
The returnee and his family were told to stay at home for 14 days, he said.
They were asked to contact others over phone if they needed anything, he added.
Bogura Civil Surgeon Gausul Azam said he sent a medical team to the house.
In Gazipur, police detained a 35-year-old man for spreading rumours over coronavirus on social media.
The detainee, Anwar Hossain, is from Bhangnahati in Sripur Upazila.
Sripur police Station OC Liakat Ali said Anwar spread rumours that a female school teacher had returned home recently from training in Italy after contacting coronavirus.
“We are preparing a case against Anwar,” the OC said.
