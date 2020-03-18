Kill yourself if you fail to keep drains clean: minister to city workers

“City corporation officials are supposed to make sure the drains are clean, through regular inspection. They are supposed to check whether sweepers are working,” Islam told the officials on Wednesday.

“If you think that’s not your job and feel bad about it, then go and kill yourself. That’s the best way out,” he said.

He ordered city corporations to punish people who clog drains with polythene and other throwaway materials.

“Rewards have no value, if there’s no punishment.”