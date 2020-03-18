Home > Bangladesh

Kill yourself if you fail to keep drains clean: minister to city workers

Published: 18 Mar 2020 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2020 03:54 PM BdST

Local Government Minister Tazul Islam has expressed anger over the city corporations’ failure to keep drains clean in Dhaka.

“City corporation officials are supposed to make sure the drains are clean, through regular inspection. They are supposed to check whether sweepers are working,” Islam told the officials on Wednesday.

“If you think that’s not your job and feel bad about it, then go and kill yourself. That’s the best way out,” he said.

He ordered city corporations to punish people who clog drains with polythene and other throwaway materials.

“Rewards have no value, if there’s no punishment.”

