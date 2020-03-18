IEDCR widening COVID-19 testing, opens online reporting for suspected cases
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Mar 2020 11:41 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2020 11:41 PM BdST
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research is being broadening coronavirus testing facilities outside Dhaka.
It has also opened an email address and Facebook group for the people to report suspected patients online.
Its Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora announced the measures while revealing the news of the first death from COVID-19 in the country on Wednesday.
With four new cases, the number of coronavirus patients totalled 14.
She said the institute was conducting coronavirus test only in its lab in Dhaka after collecting specimens from the suspected patients at their homes or hospital isolation units or facilities used for quarantine.
“The number of cases is rising. It is expected during an epidemic. We had planned backups for testing in labs outside the IEDCR and now we have updated the plans. We will launch the tests in some other labs next week,” Flora said.
Besides the 01944333222 phone hotline, the IEDCR opened an email address -
iedcrcovid19@gmail.com - and a Facebook group -https://www.facebook.com/IedcrCOVID-19-Control-Room-104339737849330 – for reporting suspected cases.
The institute’s director also said they were developing a mobile phone app to contact the IEDCR for such cases.
She urged all not to keep the hotline busy with needless conversation.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh suspends cultural activities after first coronavirus death
- Govt will do whatever it takes to save people from coronavirus: Quader
- Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
- Kill yourself if you fail to keep drains clean: minister to city workers
- Another Italy returnee tests positive for coronavirus
- Man fined Tk 50,000 for breaking quarantine rules in Shariatpur
- Two returnees fined for breaking quarantine in Shariatpur; locals besiege family in Bogura
- Islamic Foundation urges returnees, suspected coronavirus patients to avoid mosques
- Two foreign nationals denied entry into Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare
- Bangladesh begins Bangabandhu celebrations at the moment of his birth
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
- New coronavirus can persist in air for hours and on surfaces for days: study
- Another Italy returnee tests positive for coronavirus
- Two returnees fined for breaking quarantine in Shariatpur; locals besiege family in Bogura
- Emirates asks pilots to take unpaid leave, Qatar Airways lays off staff
- Two foreign nationals denied entry into Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare
- Kill yourself if you fail to keep drains clean: minister to city workers
- Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at mosques over coronavirus
- What Africa is doing to fight coronavirus
- China gives go-ahead for human trials of potential COVID-19 vaccine: state media