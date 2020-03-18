IEDCR widening COVID-19 testing, opens online reporting for suspected cases

It has also opened an email address and Facebook group for the people to report suspected patients online.

Its Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora announced the measures while revealing the news of the first death from COVID-19 in the country on Wednesday.

With four new cases, the number of coronavirus patients totalled 14.

The IEDCR has collected specimens of 341 suspected patients so far, including 49 in the 24 hours to Wednesday noon, Flora said.

She said the institute was conducting coronavirus test only in its lab in Dhaka after collecting specimens from the suspected patients at their homes or hospital isolation units or facilities used for quarantine.

“The number of cases is rising. It is expected during an epidemic. We had planned backups for testing in labs outside the IEDCR and now we have updated the plans. We will launch the tests in some other labs next week,” Flora said.

Besides the 01944333222 phone hotline, the IEDCR opened an email address -

iedcrcovid19@gmail.com - and a Facebook group -https://www.facebook.com/IedcrCOVID-19-Control-Room-104339737849330 – for reporting suspected cases.

The institute’s director also said they were developing a mobile phone app to contact the IEDCR for such cases.

She urged all not to keep the hotline busy with needless conversation.