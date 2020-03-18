All cultural gatherings in Bangladesh suspended after first coronavirus death

The central body of all cultural organisations announced the pause in a statement hours after the authorities reported the first coronavirus fatality on Wednesday.

Its President Golam Kuddus and General Secretary Hasan Arif urged all the units of the Jote and cultural organisations at district and Upazila levels to stop organising functions in the statement.

Programmes on a limited scale can be organised on the Mar 26 Independence Day and other national days, the statement said.

Members of the Jote will light candles at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital and Dhaka University’s Smrity Chironton premises without any guests on Mar 25 evening to mark the National Genocide Day, but the programmes will be subject to the authorities’ permission, Arif told bdnews24.com.

“We will also pay respects to the martyrs at the memorial in Rajarbagh at midnight. But no crowds will be allowed,” he said.

“All [cultural] activities will be suspended until the state ensures our safety. The cultural activists will take part in any awareness programme if the authorities ask,” he added.

The coronavirus outbreak has put a cloud of uncertainty over the Mangal Shobhajatra and Chhayanaut’s flagship Pahela Baishakh event at Ramna Batamul on Bangla New Year.

Arif said they were yet to make a decision on the programmes. “We are thinking about organising these behind closed doors,” he said.

Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation had already asked the theatre groups to suspend presentations between Mar 18 and Mar 31.