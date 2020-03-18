Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Mar 2020 03:56 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2020 04:04 PM BdST
Bangladesh has reported the first coronavirus death in the country.
The patient, 70, was also suffering from a combination of diabetes, hypertension and kidney ailments, the disease control agency says.
The number of patients with coronavirus infections rose to 14 from 10 previously in the country, Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, said in a briefing on Wednesday.
