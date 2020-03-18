Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death

Published: 18 Mar 2020

Bangladesh has reported the first coronavirus death in the country.

The patient, 70, was also suffering from a combination of diabetes, hypertension and kidney ailments, the disease control agency says.

The number of patients with coronavirus infections rose to 14 from 10 previously in the country, Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, said in a briefing on Wednesday.

 

