Two foreign nationals denied entry into Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Mar 2020 08:49 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2020 08:49 PM BdST

Authorities at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport have denied two foreign nationals entry into Bangladesh in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The citizens travelling from the United States and Ivory Coast were sent back early on Tuesday, Immigration authorities said.

They were barred entry as Bangladesh has banned visas-on-arrival for all countries for two weeks due to the coronavirus.

“They arrived at the airport without visa around 12 or 1am on Tuesday. But we have sent them back to their countries due to the ban on visas-on-arrival,” said Director of the airport AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan.

On Saturday, Bangladesh decided to bar air passengers from all European countries, except Britain, to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The decision will also be effective for Bangladeshi nationals returning from those countries.

