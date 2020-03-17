Islamic Foundation urges returnees, suspected coronavirus patients to avoid mosques
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Mar 2020 10:11 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2020 10:11 PM BdST
The Islamic Foundation has advised the returnees from foreign countries not to go to mosques and attend gatherings amid a COVID-19 outbreak.
The national Islamic agency also warned the sick people, including those with fever and cold or showing symptoms of coronavirus, not to visit mosques.
It issued the advisory aimed to “protect, save and alert humanity, including the Muslims” in a notice on Tuesday.
It asked the imams to discuss the issue with importance and seek Allah’s mercy during Juma prayers.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two foreign nationals denied entry into Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare
- Bangladesh begins Bangabandhu celebrations at the moment of his birth
- Four killed as gate of M Mansur Ali College in Sirajganj collapses
- Iraq returnee fined for breaking quarantine rules in Manikganj
- EC to monitor coronavirus impact before deciding on election
- Four die in road crashes in Sirajganj, Munshiganj
- Bangladesh reports two more coronavirus cases
- Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu on birth centenary
- The greatest Bengali to ever walk the face of earth: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
- Govt tightens quarantine requirement for overseas returnees
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports two more coronavirus cases
- 95 Bangladeshis return from Italy, Germany despite Europe travel ban
- Govt tightens quarantine requirement for overseas returnees
- Italy’s coronavirus victims face death alone, with funerals postponed
- "All is well." In Italy, triage and lies for virus patients
- Foreigners in Bangladesh can extend visas by three months, says Momen
- 'Hundreds' of inmates escape Brazil jails ahead of coronavirus lockdown
- Two foreign nationals denied entry into Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare
- Government orders mandatory 14-day quarantine for returnees from abroad
- To track coronavirus, Israel moves to tap secret trove of cellphone data