Islamic Foundation urges returnees, suspected coronavirus patients to avoid mosques

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Mar 2020 10:11 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2020 10:11 PM BdST

The Islamic Foundation has advised the returnees from foreign countries not to go to mosques and attend gatherings amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

The national Islamic agency also warned the sick people, including those with fever and cold or showing symptoms of coronavirus, not to visit mosques.

It issued the advisory aimed to “protect, save and alert humanity, including the Muslims” in a notice on Tuesday.

It asked the imams to discuss the issue with importance and seek Allah’s mercy during Juma prayers.

