Iraq returnee fined for breaking quarantine rules in Manikganj

Mokbul Hossain, 30, was penalised on Monday evening, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ashraful Alam.



He returned to Bangladesh on Mar 6. Mokbul was spotted outside his house on Monday night.



“A mobile court has fined him Tk 10,000 for breaking home quarantine. Anybody who ignores the rules will be brought under the law,” said officer Ashraful.



Previously on Sunday evening, Lal Mia, a Bangladeshi returnee from Saudi Arabia, was also fined Tk 10,000 in Saturia Upazila for breaking quarantine.