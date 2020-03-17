Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu on birth centenary

President Abdul Hamid and Hasina placed a wreath at his mausoleum at 10am in Tungipara.

They stood in silence for some time in remembrance of the founder of independent Bangladesh. A group of armed forces gave an armed salute.

Afterwards, the president, prime minister and top leaders of the Awami League prayed for the salvation of the departed soul of Bangabandhu.

Sheikh Rehana, her son Radwan Mujib Siddiq and prime minister’s daughter Saima Wazed Hossain were present on the occasion.

Hasina had earlier placed a wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu at Road No. 32 in Dhanmondi at 7am and paid her respect with the leaders and activists of the Awami League.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born on Mar 17, 1920 at Tungipara, Gopalganj in Faridpur district.

He declared the independence of Bangladesh right before he was arrested by the Pakistani army on Mar 26, 1971. It triggered the Liberation War and Bangladesh emerged as a sovereign state after the nine-month war when the Pakistani occupational forces surrendered on Dec 16, 1971.

The government has announced 2020-2021 as Mujib Barsha or Mujib Year to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.

There will be a year-long programme beginning Tuesday.

The global epidemic of the novel coronavirus, however, forced the government to scale down the inaugural ceremony of the birth centenary celebration.

Though Bangabandhu's birthday is always celebrated as Children's Day, the government has ordered educational institutions not to organise any programme this time, amid public health concern over the new coronavirus.

Hasina had been scheduled to read out a letter written to the children with millions of them present, but the programme has been cancelled. The letter has been sent to the children through their principals.

A scaled-down inaugural ceremony will start at the Suhrawardy Udyan at 8pm on Tuesday.

The ceremony titled “Muktir Mohanayak” or the Great Hero of Freedom will begin with the national anthem and fireworks.

Recorded speeches by the heads of state, including the prime ministers of India, Nepal, Bhutan and general secretaries of the United Nations and OIC, will be broadcast on TV channels.