Four die in road crashes in Sirajganj, Munshiganj

  Sirajganj and Munshiganj Correspondents,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Mar 2020 02:23 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2020 03:13 PM BdST

Four people have been killed in two separate road accidents in Sirajganj and Munshiganj.

SIRAJGANJ ACCIDENT

A head-on collision between a pickup van and a three-wheeler has left two people dead on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway in Ullapara Upazila, Rafiqul Islam, sub-inspector of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station, said on Tuesday.

The identities of the victims could not be known immediately.

“A pickup van from Dhaka collided with a three-wheeler, locally known as ‘Nosimon’, leaving the two dead on the spot,” SI Rafiqul said.

Police and fire service officials later recovered the bodies and seized the vehicles.

MUNSHIGANJ ACCIDENT

A collision between a truck and two motorbikes has left two riders dead on the Dhaka-Mawa expressway in Sreenagar Upazila.

The accident took place around 10:15am on Tuesday, said Abdul Baset, chief of Hasara Highway Police Outpost.  

The victims, aged around 60 and 40, could not be identified immediately.

The bodies were taken to the local police station. Police seized the truck but the driver managed to flee the scene, Baset added.

