Bangladesh reports two more coronavirus cases

Published: 17 Mar 2020 12:50 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2020 12:58 PM BdST

The disease control agency has confirmed two more coronavirus cases, taking the total to 10.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control, and Research or IEDCR, made the announcement in a press briefing on Monday.

One of the victims was in hospital quarantine while the other became infected after coming into contact with an overseas returnee.

Of the 10 infected, three have been cured of the virus while the rest are receiving treatment at the hospital.

