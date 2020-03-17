Bangladesh begins Bangabandhu celebrations at the moment of his birth

A scaled-down inaugural ceremony started at a leafy venue inside the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka at 8pm, the moment of his birth, as the government restricted gatherings due to a coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony titled “Muktir Mahanayak” or the Great Hero of Freedom began with the national anthem and fireworks. The city corporations also organised fireworks in parts of the capital.

President Abdul Hamid has delivered his speech, followed by a musical session by 100 children. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also addressed the nation and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana sung the theme song of Mujib Barsha, or the Mujib Year. Rehana is also sharing her thoughts.

Hasina has recited a poem, written by Rehana, that depicts the sorrows of a daughter who lost her father.

Recorded speeches by the heads of state and government, including the prime ministers of India, Nepal, Bhutan and general-secretaries of the United Nations and OIC, will be broadcast.

Later, a pixel mapping, a video display system, and a laser-show will take place at the south plaza of the parliament.

Hasina launched a souvenir and a commemorative stamp from her official residence Ganabhaban in the afternoon.

A two-hour programme was organised in Tungipara, the birthplace of the Father of the Nation.

President Hamid hoped leadership based on the principles of sacrifice and courage will develop in the next generations following the ideals of Bangabandhu.

He urged all to make it their Mujib Year’s resolution to finish his unfinished work together with the spirit of the Liberation War.

“Bangabandhu is not among us today, but his ideals will be the source of our inspiration forever,” Hamid said.

He recounted the sufferings Bangabandhu had to endure for Bangladesh’s freedom. “But he never compromised with the rulers over the rights of the Bengalis,” the president said.

The role played by the Father of the Nation in its liberation has made Bangabandhu and Bangladesh inseparable.

Hasina, the elder daughter of Bangabandhu, said in her address that the day of building a “Sonar Bangla” or “Golden Bengal” as dreamt by Bangabandhu is not far off.

“We will stay awake holding on to your ideals. The people -- generation after generation, will be awake in the Golden Bangladesh you dreamt of. We will uphold the flag you’ve given us forever,” she said.

The prime minister said Sheikh Mujib is Bangabandhu or “Friend of Bangla” because of his love for the people and the role he played in building a Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty.

“His sacrifice hasn’t gone in vain. Today, Bangladesh holds a place of honour in the global arena. We must move forward and build a developed and prosperous Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty,” she said.

Narenda Modi. File Photo. Reuters

“Bangabandhu means a leader of courage, a man of conviction, a sage of peace, a champion of justice, equality and dignity, a hand of defiance against brutality, and a shield against coercion,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a recorded message.

“Today, it gives me great happiness, when I see people of Bangladesh dedicating themselves day and night towards making their dear nation, `Shonar Bangla’, as was dreamt by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.”

“Bangladesh is moving ahead, inspired by Bangabandhu and under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and with inclusive and development-oriented policies, this is really commendable. Be it economy, other social indices or sports, today Bangladesh is setting new benchmarks,” Modi said.

“Bangladesh has made unprecedented progress in many fields like skill, education, health, women empowerment, microfinance.”