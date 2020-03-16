Saudi-returnee penalised for breaking quarantine in Manikganj
Manikganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Mar 2020 01:30 AM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 01:30 AM BdST
A mobile court in Manikganj has fined a returnee from Saudi Arabia Tk 10,000 for breaking home quarantine.
The expatriate Bangladesh, Lal Mia of Brahmanbari village, was asked to self-quarantine for 14 days when he returned home on Mar 6.
The magistrate set up the mobile court outside Lal’s home and handed him the fine on Sunday on receiving a complaint.
At least 2,314 Bangladeshis, who had returned home from abroad recently, were asked to stay isolated at home, according to the government.
