Saudi-returnee penalised for breaking quarantine in Manikganj

The expatriate Bangladesh, Lal Mia of Brahmanbari village, was asked to self-quarantine for 14 days when he returned home on Mar 6.

But he roamed around in different places, which is a breach of the related law to control epidemics like the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, Executive Magistrate and Saturia Upazila Executive Officer Ashraful Alam said.

The magistrate set up the mobile court outside Lal’s home and handed him the fine on Sunday on receiving a complaint.

At least 2,314 Bangladeshis, who had returned home from abroad recently, were asked to stay isolated at home, according to the government.