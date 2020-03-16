Home > Bangladesh

PSC postpones all recruitment tests until Mar 31 amid coronavirus scare

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Mar 2020 09:31 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 09:31 PM BdST

The Public Service Commission or PSC has suspended all scheduled recruitment tests from Mar 18 to Mar 31 amid mounting fears over the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Details of all the postponed tests will be published later on the commission’s website at www.bpsc.gov.bd and on national newspapers, PSC said in a statement on Monday.

The results of recently concluded exams to recruit first and second class officers to public services will be also be released at the same time.

It came schools, coaching centres, universities and cinema halls across the country were shut after the number of coronavirus infections rose to eight on Monday.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Diseased Control and Research has urged citizens to avoid large gatherings in an effort to prevent possible exposure to the contagion.

