PSC postpones all recruitment tests until Mar 31 amid coronavirus scare

Details of all the postponed tests will be published later on the commission’s website at www.bpsc.gov.bd and on national newspapers, PSC said in a statement on Monday.

The results of recently concluded exams to recruit first and second class officers to public services will be also be released at the same time.

It came schools, coaching centres, universities and cinema halls across the country were shut after the number of coronavirus infections rose to eight on Monday.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Diseased Control and Research has urged citizens to avoid large gatherings in an effort to prevent possible exposure to the contagion.