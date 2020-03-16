Prime suspect in death of woman during robbery dies in ‘shootout’ with cops
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Mar 2020 02:27 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 02:27 PM BdST
The prime suspect in the death of a woman during an attempted robbery in Dhaka’s Mugda has been killed in an alleged shootout with the Detective Branch of Police.
The shootout took place at the capital’s Nagdarpar area in Khilgaon early on Monday, said Md Asaduzzaman, deputy commissioner of DMP's east division.
The dead man has been identified as ‘Mannan’ alias Mona, a resident of Dhaka’s Mugda area.
He was the ringleader of a robbery gang in that area. Tarina Begum Lipi, 38, who died after falling off a rickshaw near the Mugda stadium on Feb 29, was one the victims targeted by the gang, according to the police.
Four suspects over the death of Lipi were arrested on Saturday. After receiving information from the detainees, police raided a Khilgaon neighbourhood to arrest Mannan, Asaduzzaman said.
“Sensing the presence of police, the robbers opened fire on them prompting the law enforcers to retaliate. Mannan with bullet wounds was found lying on the ground after the gunfight ended.”
He was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Md Bachchu Mia, sub-inspector of the hospital’s police outpost.
Police seized two cars used by the muggers, a loaded pistol and two knives from the scene. The rest of the ‘robbers’ managed to flee, said Asaduzzaman.
On Feb 29, Lipi suffered fatal injuries to her head when she fell off a rickshaw as a mugger from inside a car, forcibly tugged at her bag near Mugda stadium.
She was subsequently rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead.
Lipi and her husband Golam Kibria were residents of Sylhet, who had come to visit relatives in Dhaka on Feb 24. They were on their way to Kamalapur Railway Station to catch an early morning train back to Sylhet when tragedy struck.
Four suspects who were arrested on Saturday are -- Mizuan Mia, 29, Sheikh Liton, 38, Md Abdul Majid, 33, and Md Rafiq Howlader, 42.
“Mizuan and Mannan were directly involved in the incident that killed Lipi,” Asaduzzaman said.
