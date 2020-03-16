No programme in schools on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

A scaled-down inaugural ceremony will start at the Suhrawardy Udyan at 8pm on Tuesday.

The ceremony titled “Muktir Mohanayak” or the Great Hero of Freedom will begin with the national anthem and fireworks.

President Abdul Hamid will deliver his speech, followed by a musical session by 100 children.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana will share her thoughts and sing the theme song of Mujib Barsha.

Hasina will recite a poem, written by Rehana, that depicts the sorrows of a daughter who lost her father.

Recorded speeches by the heads of state, including the prime ministers of India, Nepal, Bhutan and general secretaries of the United Nations and OIC, will be broadcast.

Later, a pixel mapping, a video display system, and a laser-show will take place at the south plaza of the parliament.

Also, both Dhaka North and South city corporations will organise fireworks in parts of the city.

Hasina will launch a souvenir and a commemorative stamp at 5pm from her official residence Ganabhaban.

There will be a two-hour programme in Tungipara, the birthplace of the Father of the Nation, but no rally by children will take place, said Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, chief coordinator of the celebration committee.