Govt removes DC Sultana Pervin, three other officials after jailing of reporter

The Public Administration Ministry issued the notices on Monday amid widespread criticism of the incident.

Public Administration Deputy Secretary Md Rezaul Karim has been made the new DC of Kurigram.

Journalist Ariful Islam was detained and jailed by a mobile court on “flimsy” narcotics charges. The reporter also alleged that he was tortured in custody.

Sultana had been serving as the DC of Kurigram district since Mar 3, 2018.

Reporter Ariful criticised the district administration in a report run by the Bangla Tribune on May 19 last year. His report highlighted Sultana’s purported intention to name a government pond in the town after herself following its renovation.

Ten months after the publishing of the report, a mobile court in Kurigram jailed Ariful on drug possession charges after law enforcement detained him from his home in the middle of the night.

Executive Magistrate Rintu Bikash Chakma conducted the operation which came under severe criticism from various quarters.

Ariful has alleged he was stripped of his clothes and beaten up severely after he was picked up from his home in a midnight raid.

Pictures on social media showed marks of injury on his body.