Govt removes DC Sultana Pervin, three other officials after jailing of reporter
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Mar 2020 03:00 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 03:31 PM BdST
The government has removed Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Sultana Pervin and three other rogue officials over the controversial jailing of a reporter by a mobile court in a midnight development orchestrated by the district administrators.
The Public Administration Ministry issued the notices on Monday amid widespread criticism of the incident.
Public Administration Deputy Secretary Md Rezaul Karim has been made the new DC of Kurigram.
Journalist Ariful Islam was detained and jailed by a mobile court on “flimsy” narcotics charges. The reporter also alleged that he was tortured in custody.
Sultana had been serving as the DC of Kurigram district since Mar 3, 2018.
Ten months after the publishing of the report, a mobile court in Kurigram jailed Ariful on drug possession charges after law enforcement detained him from his home in the middle of the night.
Executive Magistrate Rintu Bikash Chakma conducted the operation which came under severe criticism from various quarters.
Ariful has alleged he was stripped of his clothes and beaten up severely after he was picked up from his home in a midnight raid.
Pictures on social media showed marks of injury on his body.
