Government orders mandatory 14-day quarantine for returnees from abroad

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Mar 2020 03:51 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 03:51 PM BdST

The government has announced a 14-day mandatory quarantine for any person arriving in Bangladesh from abroad as coronavirus cases rose in the country.

The order was issued from the cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.

“Whoever arrives from overseas must undergo a compulsory 14-day quarantine. There’s no exemption to it,” he said.


 
