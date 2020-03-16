Foreigners in Bangladesh can extend visas by three months, says Momen

Briefing dipmolats from different countries in Dhaka on Monday, Momen said, "Foreigners staying in Bangladesh at this moment, if they want to extend their stay here, their visas will be extended by three more months, if required."

Bangladesh has imposed an entry ban on airlines and travellers from all European countries, except the UK, until Mar 31 in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Highlighting the travel restrictions, the minister said: "We have decided not to allow persons coming from Europe to enter Bangladesh for the time being, as WHO has flagged that Europe is now the “epicentre” of the pandemic.

But the measure is not applicable to diplomatic passport-holders and officials from international organisations posted in Bangladesh, he added. "Also, persons leaving Bangladesh for Europe can freely do so."

Foreign diplomats raised various concerns at the briefing at state guest house Padma. But Momen moved to allay their fears by assuring all kinds of assistance to foreigners in Bangladesh.

"I would like to assure you all that Bangladesh Government and its people will stand beside all our guests and support and care them as our own people and will provide any assistance they need in case of any issue related to COVID-19," he said.

"Let me also take this opportunity to reassure you that diplomats working here in Bangladesh are our honoured guests, and we will take all necessary steps to ensure your safety and wellbeing in this difficult time."