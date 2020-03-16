DU suspends all classes from Mar 18-28 amid coronavirus fears
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Mar 2020 12:46 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 12:46 PM BdST
Dhaka University has suspended all classes from Mar 18 to Mar 28 amid coronavirus fears.
Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman made the announcement after a meeting on Monday.
More to follow
