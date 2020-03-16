Home > Bangladesh

DU suspends all classes from Mar 18-28 amid coronavirus fears

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Mar 2020 12:46 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 12:46 PM BdST

Dhaka University has suspended all classes from Mar 18 to Mar 28 amid coronavirus fears.

Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman made the announcement after a meeting on Monday.

 

More to follow

