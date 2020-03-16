Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh confirms three new coronavirus cases

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Mar 2020 01:16 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 01:16 PM BdST

Bangladesh has confirmed three new coronavirus cases taking the total to eight so far; three of them have returned home after recovery.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control, and Research, or IEDCR, made the announcement on Monday.

Globally more than 162,000 are infected and over 6,000 have died. Mainland China had 16 new confirmed cases on Sunday, down from 20 a day earlier. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in China so far to 80,860.

