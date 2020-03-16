Bangladesh confirms three new coronavirus cases
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Mar 2020 01:16 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 01:16 PM BdST
Bangladesh has confirmed three new coronavirus cases taking the total to eight so far; three of them have returned home after recovery.
Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control, and Research, or IEDCR, made the announcement on Monday.
Globally more than 162,000 are infected and over 6,000 have died. Mainland China had 16 new confirmed cases on Sunday, down from 20 a day earlier. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in China so far to 80,860.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Child murder in Sunamganj: father and uncle sentenced to death
- Saudi-returnee penalised for breaking quarantine in Manikganj
- Health minister urges returnees, relatives to avoid mosques, religious gatherings
- Quarantined Bangladeshi returnees from Italy demonstrate in Gazipur
- Bangladesh defers suspension on arrivals from Europe to Monday noon
- Kurigram reporter Ariful narrates harrowing details of torture in custody
- Man escapes from Dhaka hospital ahead of coronavirus testing
- Fire breaks out at Mohakhali building
- Govt set to remove Kurigram DC over jailing of reporter
- 4 arrested over death of woman during robbery in Dhaka's Mugda
Most Read
- Govt set to remove Kurigram DC over jailing of reporter
- SAARC talks to show ‘new path’ to battling coronavirus: Hasina
- Man escapes from Dhaka hospital ahead of coronavirus testing
- Bangladesh defers start of suspension on arrivals from Europe to Monday noon
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Kurigram reporter Ariful narrates harrowing details of torture in custody
- Quarantined Bangladeshi returnees from Italy demonstrate in Gazipur
- Modi proposes coronavirus fund, offers $10m
- How effective home quarantine is for Bangladesh to fight coronavirus
- Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus cases from Germany, Italy