95 Bangladeshis return from Italy, Germany despite Europe travel ban
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Mar 2020 09:06 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 09:31 PM BdST
A Qatar Airways flight carrying 95 Bangladeshi nationals from Germany and Italy has landed in Dhaka despite an ongoing ban on all airlines and travellers from European countries, except the UK, in a bid to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The returnees were allowed entry into the country on Monday although it had initially been decided that they would be turned away.
Addressing the matter, M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, said, "At first we didn't want to give them permission to land but then we changed the decision on a special request from the foreign ministry."
The government moved to bar travellers from Europe after hundreds of Bangladeshis returned from Italy which is grappling with a severe outbreak of the virus.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday announced a two-week suspension of all flights from Europe due to the coronavirus. The government also banned visas-on-arrival for all countries for the same period.
On Sunday, Mafidur told reporters that Bangladesh will bar air passengers from all European countries, except Britain, from 12pm on Mar 16 until Mar 31.
He added that if any airliner arrived in Bangladesh with passengers from any European country, it would have to take them back at its own expense.
On why the curbs were relaxed on this occasion, Mafidur said, "A few Bangladeshis had made a request to the foreign ministry seeking a return to the country. The ministry considered the matter in a humanitarian light."
But no more flights from Europe will be granted the same leeway, according to the CAAB chairman.
"Going forward, no-one will be allowed to disobey the restrictions. Under no circumstances must we allow any future European flight to land in Bangladesh."
The returnees will be taken to the quarantine facility at the Ashkona Hajj Camp, said Shahriar Sajjad, a health official at the Dhaka airport.
"They will undergo tests at the hajj camp. If they don't show symptoms for the virus then they'll be sent home where they'll self-isolate.”
