Man escapes from Dhaka hospital ahead of coronavirus testing
Published: 15 Mar 2020 05:45 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2020 05:45 PM BdST
A man, who was set to undergo testing for the novel coronavirus, has fled from Dhaka's Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital, according to hospital authorities.
The hospital's Director Dr Uttam Kumar Barua said the patient, a Bangladeshi expatriate in Bahrain, had been admitted with fever, cold and breathing difficulties. But he escaped from ward No. 7 on Sunday morning while doctors were discussing his course of treatment.
On what prompted the man to bolt, the director said: "He fled when he figured out that we would test him for coronavirus. His wife was with him."
Although doctors decided to run tests for coronavirus on him, Dr Uttam believes the chances of him having the infection are low.
"He returned from Bahrain on Jan 18. But the first coronavirus case was reported there on Feb 6. He had spoken about having breathing issues. Maybe he is suffering from pneumonia."
