Home > Bangladesh

Health minister urges returnees, relatives to avoid mosques, religious gatherings

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Mar 2020 11:37 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2020 11:37 PM BdST

Health Minister Zahid Malik has asked the expatriate Bangladeshis, who have returned home recently, and their relatives not to visit mosques for prayers to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

He has also urged them to stay away from religious gatherings, such as Milad and Waz-Mahfil.

“We have asked the religious affairs ministry to make people alert to the risks of spreading the virus from religious gatherings or rituals,” he said after an emergency meeting on coronavirus response in Dhaka on Sunday.

“It may reduce the risk of possible infections if they refrain from attending the gatherings,” he said.

Kuwait, Iran and Iraq have already imposed restrictions on prayer gatherings after several religious gatherings in different countries were blamed for the spread of the virus.

Noting restrictions in Saudi Arabia, the minister said, “It will be better if the number of worshippers is low in the mosques. The returnees from abroad and their relatives should not visit mosques.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Govt to remove Kurigram DC

ariful Islam at Kurigram General Hospital on Sunday

Reporter narrates harrowing details of torture in custody

Man flees hospital ahead of coronavirus testing

4 muggers held over woman's death in Dhaka

4 to die for murder of Hindu priest

Man dies in Jashore ‘gunfight’

152 Bangladeshis return from Italy

File Photo

23 Bangladeshis from Wuhan return via India

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.