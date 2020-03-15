Health minister urges returnees, relatives to avoid mosques, religious gatherings
Health Minister Zahid Malik has asked the expatriate Bangladeshis, who have returned home recently, and their relatives not to visit mosques for prayers to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
He has also urged them to stay away from religious gatherings, such as Milad and Waz-Mahfil.
“We have asked the religious affairs ministry to make people alert to the risks of spreading the virus from religious gatherings or rituals,” he said after an emergency meeting on coronavirus response in Dhaka on Sunday.
“It may reduce the risk of possible infections if they refrain from attending the gatherings,” he said.
Kuwait, Iran and Iraq have already imposed restrictions on prayer gatherings after several religious gatherings in different countries were blamed for the spread of the virus.
Noting restrictions in Saudi Arabia, the minister said, “It will be better if the number of worshippers is low in the mosques. The returnees from abroad and their relatives should not visit mosques.”
