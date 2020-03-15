Govt set to remove Kurigram DC over jailing of reporter

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Sunday said local authorities looked into the matter and found truth in the allegations against her.



"She will be removed. A departmental case will be started against her following which, she will face appropriate action," he told reporters at the Secretariat.



The public administration ministry is helmed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and an order to remove the DC will be issued once she approves the relevant files, said Farhad."A number of irregularities were found in the investigation. We will take action in accordance with the departmental process."An officer of the 20th BCS batch, Sultana has been serving as Kurigram's deputy commissioner since March 2018.Ariful Islam, the Kurigram district correspondent of Bangla Tribune and Dhaka Tribune, was jailed for a year and fined Tk 50,000 by a mobile court following his arrest from his home in the early hours of Saturday.It came 10 months after Ariful criticised the district administration in a report run by the Bangla Tribune on May 19 last year.His report highlighted Deputy Commissioner Sultana Pervin's purported intention to name a government pond in the town after herself following its renovation.

Ariful’s family says he has been framed.

His wife Mostarima Nitu told reporters that a group of people began knocking on the door of their residence at Charuapara in the town around 12am Friday.

Later, about 14-15 men stormed the home and started assaulting Ariful before dragging him out of the house, said Nitu.

Executive Magistrate Rintu Bikash Chakma told reporters that the drive, conducted by a joint taskforce of police, Ansar and anti-narcotics personnel, was launched on the basis of “specific allegations” against Ariful.

"Ariful was arrested after we recovered 450ml of liquor and 100g of cannabis from his home during the drive. He later admitted to his wrongdoing before a mobile court and was subsequently sentenced to a year in jail and fined Tk 50,000."

The mobile court was set up in Pervin’s office, the Dhaka Tribune reported. Ariful received threats for his earlier reports which went against Pervin, the newspaper said, citing Nitu.