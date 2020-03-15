Home > Bangladesh

Fire breaks out at Mohakhali building

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Mar 2020 04:19 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2020 04:19 PM BdST

A fire has erupted at an eight-storey building in Dhaka's Mohakhali.

It started on the seventh floor of the Haji Shahabuddin Complex in Rasulbagh around 2:45pm on Sunday, according to the fire service's control room.

Eight units of the fire service are currently battling the flames, said a control room official.

Shamsul Alam, who lives in the neighbourhood, said there is a warehouse on the building's eighth floor. It also houses the offices of Universal Nursing Complex, JR Parcel and Courier and MU Fashions.

It is not yet know if anyone is trapped inside the building. The authorities could not immediately identify the source of the fire or the extent of the damage.  

