Fire breaks out at Mohakhali building
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Mar 2020 04:19 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2020 04:19 PM BdST
A fire has erupted at an eight-storey building in Dhaka's Mohakhali.
It started on the seventh floor of the Haji Shahabuddin Complex in Rasulbagh around 2:45pm on Sunday, according to the fire service's control room.
Eight units of the fire service are currently battling the flames, said a control room official.
Shamsul Alam, who lives in the neighbourhood, said there is a warehouse on the building's eighth floor. It also houses the offices of Universal Nursing Complex, JR Parcel and Courier and MU Fashions.
It is not yet know if anyone is trapped inside the building. The authorities could not immediately identify the source of the fire or the extent of the damage.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt set to remove Kurigram DC over jailing of reporter
- 4 arrested over death of woman during robbery in Dhaka's Mugda
- 4 JMB militants to hang for murder of Hindu priest in Panchagarh
- Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Jashore
- 152 Bangladeshis return from Italy; several shifted to makeshift Gazipur camp
- Bangladesh suspends flights with passengers from European nations, except Britain
- 23 Bangladeshis evacuated from Wuhan by India return home
- At least five dead as bus collides with truck in Bagerhat
- Fire erupts at warehouse in Dhaka's Mirpur
- 91 placed under observation in Chapainawabganj amid coronavirus fears
Most Read
- Bangladesh to bar air passengers from European nations, except Britain
- Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus cases from Germany, Italy
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- China spins tale that the US army started the coronavirus epidemic
- Nine Bangladeshis in isolation with coronavirus-like symptoms: IEDCR
- Over 100 Bangladeshis return from coronavirus-hit Italy, will undergo mandatory quarantine
- 23 Bangladeshis evacuated from Wuhan by India return home
- On a Saturday night in Florida, a presidential party became a coronavirus hot zone
- 152 Bangladeshis return from Italy; several shifted to makeshift Gazipur camp
- Italy returnees are healthy, says health minister