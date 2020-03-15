Fire breaks out at Mohakhali building

It started on the seventh floor of the Haji Shahabuddin Complex in Rasulbagh around 2:45pm on Sunday, according to the fire service's control room.

Eight units of the fire service are currently battling the flames, said a control room official.

Shamsul Alam, who lives in the neighbourhood, said there is a warehouse on the building's eighth floor. It also houses the offices of Universal Nursing Complex, JR Parcel and Courier and MU Fashions.

It is not yet know if anyone is trapped inside the building. The authorities could not immediately identify the source of the fire or the extent of the damage.