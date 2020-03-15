Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Jashore
Jashore Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Mar 2020 11:59 AM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2020 11:59 AM BdST
A suspected drug smuggler has died in a so-called shootout with police in Jashore’s Chougachha Upazila.
The incident took place in the Upazila's Makapur Gabtola area on Sunday morning, said Chougachha police station OC Riffat Khan Rajib.
The dead man has been identified as 40-year-old Jahirul Islam. He was implicated in at least 10 drug-related cases with various police stations in Jashore and Jhenaidah, said police.
Tipped off, police occupied the area to intercept a large shipment of narcotics, said the OC.
“Sensing the presence of police, the traffickers opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. The bullet-ridden body of Jahirul was later found on the spot.”
A pistol, 100 bottles of cough syrup Phensedyl and bullet shells were recovered from the spot, Riffat said.
