Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Jashore

The incident took place in the Upazila's Makapur Gabtola area on Sunday morning, said Chougachha police station OC Riffat Khan Rajib.



The dead man has been identified as 40-year-old Jahirul Islam. He was implicated in at least 10 drug-related cases with various police stations in Jashore and Jhenaidah, said police.



Tipped off, police occupied the area to intercept a large shipment of narcotics, said the OC.



“Sensing the presence of police, the traffickers opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. The bullet-ridden body of Jahirul was later found on the spot.”



A pistol, 100 bottles of cough syrup Phensedyl and bullet shells were recovered from the spot, Riffat said.