Home > Bangladesh

Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Jashore

  Jashore Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Mar 2020 11:59 AM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2020 11:59 AM BdST

A suspected drug smuggler has died in a so-called shootout with police in Jashore’s Chougachha Upazila.

The incident took place in the Upazila's Makapur Gabtola area on Sunday morning, said Chougachha police station OC Riffat Khan Rajib.

The dead man has been identified as 40-year-old Jahirul Islam. He was implicated in at least 10 drug-related cases with various police stations in Jashore and Jhenaidah, said police.

Tipped off, police occupied the area to intercept a large shipment of narcotics, said the OC.

“Sensing the presence of police, the traffickers opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. The bullet-ridden body of Jahirul was later found on the spot.”

A pistol, 100 bottles of cough syrup Phensedyl and bullet shells were recovered from the spot, Riffat said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo

23 Bangladeshis from Wuhan return via India

5 die in Bagerhat bus-truck collision

Fire burns Mirpur warehouse

Coronavirus: 91 'under observation' in Chapainawabganj

Workers clean fish for customers at a fish market after Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary lockdown on the Tarout Island following the spread of coronavirus, in Tarout Island, Saudi Arabia March 9, 2020. Reuters

Bangladeshi coronavirus patient in Saudi Arabia

Over 100 Bangladeshis return from Italy

File Photo: Voters queue at Dighirpar Government Primary School polling station in Dhaka's Nawabganj on Dec 30, 2018.

Govt rejects US human rights report

A child is being checked with thermal scanner at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as a preventive measure against coronavirus in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 11, 2020. Reuters

Traveller with fever sent to hospital from airport

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.