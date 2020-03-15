Bangladesh defers suspension on arrivals from Europe to Monday noon

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen announced the travel ban on Saturday in a desperate effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. He said the ban would be effective from Sunday midnight.



The move followed a surge in Bangladeshi expatriates returning from countries ravaged by the coronavirus, especially Italy.



Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, the chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB, told a press conference on Sunday afternoon that the suspension will be effective from Monday noon.



“The airlines will have to carry the passengers back at their own cost if they bring any from the European countries other than the UK,” he said.