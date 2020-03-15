4 JMB militants to hang for murder of Hindu priest in Panchagarh
Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Mar 2020 12:36 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2020 12:40 PM BdST
Four members of banned Islamist outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) have been sentenced to death for the murder of a Hindu priest, Jagneshwar Roy, in Panchagarh in 2016.
Rajshahi's Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Anup Kumar passed the verdict on Sunday.
The convicts are Jahangir Hossain alias Rajib, 30, Rajibul Islam Molla, Alamgir Hossain, 35, and Ramzan Ali, 22.
Three of them were in the dock when the verdict was announced while Rajibul is absconding.
Jagneshwar Roy, 50, was the head priest at the Santo Gaurio Temple at Sonapota village in the northern district’s Debiganj Upazila.
On Feb 21, 2016, a group of armed assailants murdered Jagneshwar Roy by slitting his throat after hacking him with sharp weapons.
His follower, Gopal Chandra Roy, was also shot and wounded in the incident.
More to follow
