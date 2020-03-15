4 arrested over death of woman during robbery in Dhaka's Mugda

They were nabbed during raids in different parts of the capital on Saturday, according to DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahidur Rahman.

The identities of the detainees could not be known immediately but details of the matter are expected to disclosed at a media briefing by the police on Sunday afternoon.

"The car used in the robbery has been seized. We also recovered firearms and bullets from them," ADC Shahidur told bdnews24.com.

On Feb 29, Tarina Begum Lipi, 38, sustained fatal injuries to her head when she fell off a rickshaw as a mugger from inside a car, forcibly tugged at her bag near Mugda stadium.

She was subsequently rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Lipi and her husband Golam Kibria were residents of Sylhet, who had come to visit relatives in Dhaka on Feb 24. They were on their way to Kamalapur Railway Station to catch an early morning train back to Sylhet when tragedy struck.

According to Mugda Police OC Pralay Kumar Saha, Lipi was on the rickshaw with her elder son Shahriar Rinki, 15, while her husband and their daughter, Tamisa Binte Kibria, 6, were on