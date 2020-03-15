Home > Bangladesh

152 Bangladeshis return from Italy; several shifted to makeshift Gazipur camp

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Mar 2020 11:10 AM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2020 11:29 AM BdST

A total of 152 Bangladeshi nationals have returned home from Italy, the European epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic.

An Emirates flight carrying the evacuees landed in Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:15am on Sunday.

They were then taken to Ashkona Hajj Camp at 9:30am and will be quarantined there for two weeks, said Dr Shahriar Sajjat, a physician at the airport's health centre.

No symptoms of novel coronavirus were detected in their bodies during preliminary tests, Dr Shahriar told bdnews24.com.

Some of the returnees will also be taken to a makeshift quarantine camp in Gazipur’s Meghdubi due to shortage of accommodation at Ashkona Hajj Camp, he said.

On Saturday morning, 142 Bangladeshis arrived in the country from Italy. Later, two separate night flights carrying 31 and 58 people respectively landed in Bangladesh. All the returnees are being kept in Ashkona and Meghdubi quarantine camps.

