Fire erupts at warehouse in Dhaka's Mirpur
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Mar 2020 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2020 03:31 PM BdST
A fire has engulfed a warehouse used for storing ‘Jhut’, a local term for scraps produced in apparel factories, in Dhaka's Mirpur-10.
The fire broke out around 1:30 pm on Saturday, according to Russel Sikdar of the Fire Service's control room.
Ten units of the fire service are battling the flames but there are no reports of casualties so far, he said.
The authorities could not immediately identify the source of the fire.
