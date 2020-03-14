Bangladesh national among Saudi Arabia’s 24 new coronavirus cases
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Mar 2020 04:16 AM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2020 04:18 AM BdST
Saudi Arabia has reported 24 new coronavirus cases and a Bangladesh national is among the victims.
The patient was in quarantine with 14 Egyptians in Makkah, Arab News said on Friday, citing the Ministry of Health.
They were infected after having contact with previously announced cases of people with coronavirus, according to the report. With the new ones, the total number of coronavirus cases in the Gulf kingdom stood at 86, it added.
In the Middle East, the Bangladesh national infected in Saudi Arabia is the third coronavirus patient from the South Asian country. The two others were reported in the United Arab Emirates.
A Saudi man wearing a protective face mask sells fruit at a market, after Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary lockdown on the province of Qatif following the spread of coronavirus, in Qatif, Saudi Arabia March 9, 2020. Reuters
Among the expatriates diagnosed in Singapore, four have fully recovered from the infection and returned home, according to the disease control agency of Bangladesh. But one of them remains in critical condition.
Three cases were reported in Bangladesh as well and one of them returned home after full recovery, the authorities said.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday urged the expatriate Bangladeshis in the Middle East to have patience, saying Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait would extend their visa after travel restrictions for the coronavirus are over.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh rejects US human rights report as ‘one-sided’
- Passenger with high temperature sent to hospital from Dhaka airport
- Man burnt as petrol station in Dhaka's Mohakhali catches fire
- Two jailed in Bangladesh for selling ‘coronavirus vaccine’
- Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait will extend visa for Bangladeshis: Momen
- Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 will try Abrar murder
- Bangladesh cancels Independence Day parades, gatherings over coronavirus
- Rois Uddin dropped from Independence Award list
- Tripura government shuts down all border haats with Bangladesh over coronavirus
- Hasina urges people with coronovaris symptoms to consult doctors
Most Read
- Two jailed in Bangladesh for selling ‘coronavirus vaccine’
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus
- Passenger with high temperature sent to hospital from Dhaka airport
- Hasina inaugurates Bangladesh's first expressway
- Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait will extend visa for Bangladeshis: Momen
- Philippine capital on lockdown to contain coronavirus
- Bangladeshi coronavirus patient returns home after recovery
- Man burnt as petrol station in Dhaka's Mohakhali catches fire
- Three men sentenced to hundreds of years in the drowning of Syrian refugee boy