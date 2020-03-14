Bangladesh national among Saudi Arabia’s 24 new coronavirus cases

The patient was in quarantine with 14 Egyptians in Makkah, Arab News said on Friday, citing the Ministry of Health.

They were infected after having contact with previously announced cases of people with coronavirus, according to the report. With the new ones, the total number of coronavirus cases in the Gulf kingdom stood at 86, it added.

In the Middle East, the Bangladesh national infected in Saudi Arabia is the third coronavirus patient from the South Asian country. The two others were reported in the United Arab Emirates.

A Saudi man wearing a protective face mask sells fruit at a market, after Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary lockdown on the province of Qatif following the spread of coronavirus, in Qatif, Saudi Arabia March 9, 2020. Reuters

The virus was also detected in five Bangladeshi migrants in Singapore and two in Italy.

Among the expatriates diagnosed in Singapore, four have fully recovered from the infection and returned home, according to the disease control agency of Bangladesh. But one of them remains in critical condition.

Three cases were reported in Bangladesh as well and one of them returned home after full recovery, the authorities said.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday urged the expatriate Bangladeshis in the Middle East to have patience, saying Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait would extend their visa after travel restrictions for the coronavirus are over.