At least five dead as bus collides with truck in Bagerhat
Bagerhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Mar 2020 06:39 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2020 08:37 PM BdST
A collision between a bus and a truck has left at least five people killed and 10 others injured in Bagerhat’s Fakirhat Upazila.
The Barishal-bound bus from Khulna collided head-on with the goods-laden truck at Kakdanga on the Bagerhat-Mawa Highway on Saturday afternoon, police said, citing witnesses.
The injured were admitted to the Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex.
Some of them were transferred to the Khulna Medical College Hospital in “critical condition”, the health complex’s Medical Officer Sadhan Kumar Das said.
