At least five dead as bus collides with truck in Bagerhat

The Barishal-bound bus from Khulna collided head-on with the goods-laden truck at Kakdanga on the Bagerhat-Mawa Highway on Saturday afternoon, police said, citing witnesses.

The victims included a woman, a child and three men, Fakirhat Police chief Khairul Anam said.

The injured were admitted to the Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex.

Some of them were transferred to the Khulna Medical College Hospital in “critical condition”, the health complex’s Medical Officer Sadhan Kumar Das said.