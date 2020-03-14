Home > Bangladesh

At least five dead as bus collides with truck in Bagerhat

  Bagerhat Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Mar 2020 06:39 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2020 08:37 PM BdST

A collision between a bus and a truck has left at least five people killed and 10 others injured in Bagerhat’s Fakirhat Upazila.

The Barishal-bound bus from Khulna collided head-on with the goods-laden truck at Kakdanga on the Bagerhat-Mawa Highway on Saturday afternoon, police said, citing witnesses.

The victims included a woman, a child and three men, Fakirhat Police chief Khairul Anam said.   

The injured were admitted to the Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex.

Some of them were transferred to the Khulna Medical College Hospital in “critical condition”, the health complex’s Medical Officer Sadhan Kumar Das said.

Workers clean fish for customers at a fish market after Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary lockdown on the Tarout Island following the spread of coronavirus, in Tarout Island, Saudi Arabia March 9, 2020. Reuters

File Photo: Voters queue at Dighirpar Government Primary School polling station in Dhaka's Nawabganj on Dec 30, 2018.

A child is being checked with thermal scanner at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as a preventive measure against coronavirus in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 11, 2020. Reuters

