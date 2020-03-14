91 placed under observation in Chapainawabganj amid coronavirus fears
Chapainawabganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Mar 2020 03:24 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2020 03:24 PM BdST
The authorities have placed as many as 91 people under observation in Chapainawabganj after they returned from abroad amid growing fears of a possible coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh following the detection of the first cases.
“At least 91 people have been advised to self-quarantine themselves over the past three days. Sixteen of them are Indian nationals,” Civil Surgeon Dr Zahid Nazrul Choudhury of Chapainawabganj said.
“The remaining 75 Bangladeshis have returned from India and Italy.”
The measure was taken as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, according to Zahid.
