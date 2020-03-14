Home > Bangladesh

23 Bangladeshis evacuated from Wuhan by India return home

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Mar 2020 07:46 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2020 07:48 PM BdST

The government has brought back 23 Bangladeshi students, who had been evacuated by India along with its nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of a coronavirus pandemic.
They arrived at the Dhaka airport from Delhi on Saturday afternoon and were later handed over to their families, a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

“It may be mentioned that the Government of India was generous enough to bring them along with Indian nationals free of cost,” the statement said.

The students were quarantined in Delhi on return from Wuhan on Feb 27.

As none of them were infected by the coronavirus, the authorities in India released them from the quarantine facilities. The Bangladesh government bore the cost of the repatriation.

Bangladesh had earlier evacuated 312 of its nationals from Wuhan directly. They had also been released from quarantine as none were found infected.

