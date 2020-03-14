23 Bangladeshis evacuated from Wuhan by India return home

They arrived at the Dhaka airport from Delhi on Saturday afternoon and were later handed over to their families, a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

“It may be mentioned that the Government of India was generous enough to bring them along with Indian nationals free of cost,” the statement said.

File Photo

The students were quarantined in Delhi on return from Wuhan on Feb 27.

As none of them were infected by the coronavirus, the authorities in India released them from the quarantine facilities. The Bangladesh government bore the cost of the repatriation.

Bangladesh had earlier evacuated 312 of its nationals from Wuhan directly. They had also been released from quarantine as none were found infected.