Passenger with high temperature sent to hospital from Dhaka airport 

The traveller was found to have high temperature while being screened on arrival on Friday, the airport’s Director AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan told bdnews24.com.

Doctors at the airport advised self-quarantine for five other passengers as they had slightly high temperature, the airport’s Medical Officer Shamima Sultana said.

They arrived from abroad between Friday morning and 5pm, she said.

Shamima said the authorities recorded the information of other passengers of the flights by which the travellers with high temperature arrived.