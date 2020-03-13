Passenger with high temperature sent to hospital from Dhaka airport
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Mar 2020 07:04 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2020 07:04 PM BdST
A passenger with high temperature has been sent to hospital from Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka as the authorities have bolstered efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus after detection of the first three cases.
The traveller was found to have high temperature while being screened on arrival on Friday, the airport’s Director AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan told bdnews24.com.
Doctors at the airport advised self-quarantine for five other passengers as they had slightly high temperature, the airport’s Medical Officer Shamima Sultana said.
They arrived from abroad between Friday morning and 5pm, she said.
Shamima said the authorities recorded the information of other passengers of the flights by which the travellers with high temperature arrived.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man burnt as petrol station in Dhaka's Mohakhali catches fire
- Two jailed in Bangladesh for selling ‘coronavirus vaccine’
- Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait will extend visa for Bangladeshis: Momen
- Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 will try Abrar murder
- Bangladesh cancels Independence Day parades, gatherings over coronavirus
- Rois Uddin dropped from Independence Award list
- Tripura government shuts down all border haats with Bangladesh over coronavirus
- Hasina urges people with coronovaris symptoms to consult doctors
- Two Rohingya ‘robbers’ killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Cox’s Bazar
- Hasina inaugurates Bangladesh's first expressway
Most Read
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Two jailed in Bangladesh for selling ‘coronavirus vaccine’
- Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus
- Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait will extend visa for Bangladeshis: Momen
- Hasina inaugurates Bangladesh's first expressway
- Canada's Trudeau self-isolates as wife is tested for coronavirus
- India reports first coronavirus death
- With Trump’s Europe travel ban, world economy takes another hit
- Hasina to inaugurate Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway Thursday
- Philippine capital on lockdown to contain coronavirus