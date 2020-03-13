Man burnt as petrol station in Dhaka's Mohakhali catches fire
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Mar 2020 11:40 AM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2020 11:40 AM BdST
A man has been burnt after a fire erupted at a petrol station in Dhaka's Mohakhali.
The victim, identified as Farhadul Byapari, has been admitted to the burns unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The fire broke out at Mohakhali's Clean Fuel Filling Station around 1:30 am on Friday, according to Ershad Hossain, duty officer of the fire service's control room.
Fire service personnel put out the flames in half an hour, but not before it inflicted an estimated Tk 1 million worth of damage to the station.
The authorities, however, could not immediately determine the cause of the fire.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man burnt as petrol station in Dhaka's Mohakhali catches fire
- Two jailed in Bangladesh for selling ‘coronavirus vaccine’
- Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait will extend visa for Bangladeshis: Momen
- Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 will try Abrar murder
- Bangladesh cancels Independence Day parades, gatherings over coronavirus
- Rois Uddin dropped from Independence Award list
- Tripura government shuts down all border haats with Bangladesh over coronavirus
- Hasina urges people with coronovaris symptoms to consult doctors
- Two Rohingya ‘robbers’ killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Cox’s Bazar
- Hasina inaugurates Bangladesh's first expressway
Most Read
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Hasina inaugurates Bangladesh's first expressway
- Hasina to inaugurate Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway Thursday
- Two jailed in Bangladesh for selling ‘coronavirus vaccine’
- Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait will extend visa for Bangladeshis: Momen
- ‘If we kill you, nothing will happen.’ How Delhi’s police turned against Muslims
- Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus
- Canada's Trudeau self-isolates as wife is tested for coronavirus
- Merkel gives Germans a hard truth about the coronavirus
- Rois Uddin dropped from Independence Award list