Man burnt as petrol station in Dhaka's Mohakhali catches fire

The victim, identified as Farhadul Byapari, has been admitted to the burns unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The fire broke out at Mohakhali's Clean Fuel Filling Station around 1:30 am on Friday, according to Ershad Hossain, duty officer of the fire service's control room.

Fire service personnel put out the flames in half an hour, but not before it inflicted an estimated Tk 1 million worth of damage to the station.

The authorities, however, could not immediately determine the cause of the fire.