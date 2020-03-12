Two Rohingya ‘robbers’ killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Cox’s Bazar
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Mar 2020 12:42 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2020 12:42 PM BdST
Two members of the Rohingya community with suspected ties to crimes have died in a so-called shootout with the Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.
The incident occurred on the Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive road in Baharachhara Union's Shamalpur on Thursday morning, said Company Commander ASP Shah Alam of RAB-15 Ramu Battalion's Howaikyang camp.
The dead men have been identified as Nur Kamal alias Shonaia, 34, and Saiful Islam Sohel alias DB Saiful, 38. Nur was a member of a robbery gang styled ‘Jakir Bahini’, of which Saiful was the second-in-command, according to the elite police unit.
They took refuge in Bangladesh after fleeing from Myanmar about 25 years ago and had been staying outside a refugee camp for a long time, RAB said.
A RAB team conducted a raid after being tipped off about the gang leader and his associates fleeing to Myanmar via the sea route, said RAB officer Shah Alam.
“When RAB reached the area, the robbers opened fire, forcing the elite force to retaliate. At one point, two bullet ridden bodies were found on the spot. The wounded men were rushed to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.”
A pistol, a magazine, a local gun and bullets were recovered from the spot, said RAB.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Nobel laureate Yunus fined after he apologises for breaching Bangladesh labour law
- Hasina to inaugurate Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway Thursday
- HC scraps sentences for children convicted by mobile courts
- Family files objection against formal charges over crash victim Rajib’s death
- Papia placed on fresh remand in three cases
- Fire breaks out at Rupnagar slum
- HC orders check on Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech in constitution for ‘errors’
- ACC sends to Interpol list of money laundering suspects staying abroad
- Manab Zamin editor sued for report on people ‘named by Papia’
- No new coronavirus patient in Bangladesh, first three ‘stable’
Most Read
- India cancels almost all visas, closes Myanmar border, as regional coronavirus cases rise
- Two Bangladeshi patients recover from coronavirus infection, no new cases detected: IEDCR
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Hasina to inaugurate Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway Thursday
- Britain, Italy announce war chests to soften impact of coronavirus
- Nobel laureate Yunus fined after he apologises for breaching Bangladesh labour law
- World Health Organization calls coronavirus outbreak ‘pandemic’ for first time
- Govt allocates Tk 500m for health services to tackle coronavirus
- Papia placed on fresh remand in three cases
- Tom Hanks says he has coronavirus