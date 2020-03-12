Home > Bangladesh

Two Rohingya ‘robbers’ killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Cox’s Bazar

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Mar 2020 12:42 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2020 12:42 PM BdST

Two members of the Rohingya community with suspected ties to crimes have died in a so-called shootout with the Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf. 

The incident occurred on the Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive road in Baharachhara Union's Shamalpur on Thursday morning, said Company Commander ASP Shah Alam of RAB-15 Ramu Battalion's Howaikyang camp.

The dead men have been identified as Nur Kamal alias Shonaia, 34, and Saiful Islam Sohel alias DB Saiful, 38. Nur was a member of a robbery gang styled ‘Jakir Bahini’, of which Saiful was the second-in-command, according to the elite police unit.

They took refuge in Bangladesh after fleeing from Myanmar about 25 years ago and had been staying outside a refugee camp for a long time, RAB said.

A RAB team conducted a raid after being tipped off about the gang leader and his associates fleeing to Myanmar via the sea route, said RAB officer Shah Alam.

“When RAB reached the area, the robbers opened fire, forcing the elite force to retaliate. At one point, two bullet ridden bodies were found on the spot. The wounded men were rushed to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.”

A pistol, a magazine, a local gun and bullets were recovered from the spot, said RAB.

