Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait will extend visa for Bangladeshis: Momen
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Mar 2020 10:30 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2020 10:30 PM BdST
AK Abdul Momen has urged the expatriate Bangladeshis in the Middle East to have patience, saying Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait will extend their visa after travel restrictions for the coronavirus are over.
The foreign minister spoke to the media about the issue after meeting the ambassadors of the three countries and those of the United Arab Emirates and Iraq at the state guest house Padma in Dhaka on Thursday.
“The expatriates do not need to return home now. There is nothing to be worried about. Their visas will be extended,” the foreign minister said.
He reminded the expatriates that they will have to isolate themselves for 14 days if they returned now.
Saudi Arabia has stopped issuing Umrah pilgrimage visas amid coronavirus fears. Kuwait has suspended flights to and from nine countries, including Bangladesh, while Qatar has temporarily banned arrivals from the South Asian nation and 13 other countries.
Momen said there would be no problem for the Bangladeshis, who urgently need to travel to the Middle-Eastern countries for work, to join their workplaces later as their visas would be extended as well.
“Those who need to travel now to join their new workplaces will be able do so later,” he said.
Visas of Bangladeshi migrant workers who have been stuck due to the travel bans after returning home will get extended.
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad was also present.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 will try Abrar murder
- Bangladesh cancels Independence Day parades, gatherings over coronavirus
- Rois Uddin dropped from Independence Award list
- Tripura government shuts down all border haats with Bangladesh over coronavirus
- Hasina urges people with coronovaris symptoms to consult doctors
- Two Rohingya ‘robbers’ killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Cox’s Bazar
- Hasina inaugurates Bangladesh's first expressway
- Nobel laureate Yunus fined after he apologises for breaching Bangladesh labour law
- Hasina to inaugurate Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway Thursday
- HC scraps sentences for children convicted by mobile courts
Most Read
- India cancels almost all visas, closes Myanmar border, as regional coronavirus cases rise
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Hasina to inaugurate Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway Thursday
- Hasina inaugurates Bangladesh's first expressway
- Nobel laureate Yunus fined after he apologises for breaching Bangladesh labour law
- Tom Hanks says he has coronavirus
- How deadly is coronavirus? What we know and what we don’t
- Two Bangladeshi patients recover from coronavirus infection, no new cases detected: IEDCR
- World Health Organization calls coronavirus outbreak ‘pandemic’ for first time
- Britain, Italy announce war chests to soften impact of coronavirus