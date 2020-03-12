Home > Bangladesh

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait will extend visa for Bangladeshis: Momen

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Mar 2020 10:30 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2020 10:30 PM BdST

AK Abdul Momen has urged the expatriate Bangladeshis in the Middle East to have patience, saying Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait will extend their visa after travel restrictions for the coronavirus are over.

The foreign minister spoke to the media about the issue after meeting the ambassadors of the three countries and those of the United Arab Emirates and Iraq at the state guest house Padma in Dhaka on Thursday.

“The expatriates do not need to return home now. There is nothing to be worried about. Their visas will be extended,” the foreign minister said.

He reminded the expatriates that they will have to isolate themselves for 14 days if they returned now.

Saudi Arabia has stopped issuing Umrah pilgrimage visas amid coronavirus fears. Kuwait has suspended flights to and from nine countries, including Bangladesh, while Qatar has temporarily banned arrivals from the South Asian nation and 13 other countries.

Momen said there would be no problem for the Bangladeshis, who urgently need to travel to the Middle-Eastern countries for work, to join their workplaces later as their visas would be extended as well.

“Those who need to travel now to join their new workplaces will be able do so later,” he said.

Visas of Bangladeshi migrant workers who have been stuck due to the travel bans after returning home will get extended.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad was also present.

