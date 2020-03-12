Rois Uddin dropped from Independence Award list
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Mar 2020 06:02 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2020 06:02 PM BdST
SM Rois Uddin Ahmed, who was named for the Independence Award in literature, has been left out of the revised list of nominees issued by the government.
Rois was among nine individuals and an organisation named for the prize on Feb 20.
The Cabinet Division accordingly amended the list, he added.
