Home > Bangladesh

Rois Uddin dropped from Independence Award list

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Mar 2020 06:02 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2020 06:02 PM BdST

SM Rois Uddin Ahmed, who was named for the Independence Award in literature, has been left out of the revised list of nominees issued by the government.

Rois was among nine individuals and an organisation named for the prize on Feb 20.

Asked why his name has been dropped from the revised list, Abu Saleh Mustafa Kamal, additional secretary to the Cabinet Division, said: "The decision was taken by the government."

The Cabinet Division accordingly amended the list, he added. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Photo: PID

Consult doctors for coronavirus symptoms: PM

2 Rohingyas die in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate Bangladesh’s first six-lane Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway on Thursday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

PM inaugurates Dhaka-Bhanga expressway

Yunus fined after pleading guilty

Hasina to launch first expressway

HC scraps convictions of children by mobile courts

Family objects to charges over Rajib’s death

Papia remanded again

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.