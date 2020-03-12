Nobel laureate Yunus fined after he apologises for breaching Bangladesh labour law

The Third Labour Court of the district passed the orders on Feb 20 after Yunus pleaded guilty to the charges and formally apologised but the news broke on Wednesday.

He was “acquitted” of the charges after paying the fines, a clerk of the court told bdnews24.com requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media on the issue.

Besides Yunus, the chairman of Grameen Communications, its Managing Director Nazneen Sultana, Director Abdul Hai Khan and Deputy General Manager Sarkar Gouri Shankar also paid the same amount of fines each, the court clerk said.

Tarikul Islam, an inspector at the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, initiated the case on Jan 5.

Tarikul said he started the case as the Grameen Communications officials had not responded to the department’s instructions to correct some irregularities found during inspections on Apr 30 and Oct 10 last year.

The department found the company was working in violation of 10 rules, he said.

The charges he brought against the Grameen Communications officials included not providing the employees with appointment letters, photo ID cards and service books; not getting its work schedule approved by the authorities; not submitting annual and half-yearly returns; and not cashing half of the holidays in a year.

The court on Oct 9 last year issued arrest warrant for Yunus in three cases filed by sacked Grameen Communications workers who alleged they were fired “unlawfully” for forming a trade union. Yunus secured bail on Nov 3 after surrendering to the court following a High Court order.