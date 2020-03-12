Hasina urges people with coronovaris symptoms to consult doctors
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Mar 2020 03:39 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2020 03:39 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged citizens to immediately consult doctors in case they experience any symptom of the novel coronavirus infection, which has been described as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
She made the call during the inauguration of a ‘clean village, clean city,’ programme at Gonobhaban on Thursday marking Mujib Barsha 2020 or the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The government is trying its best to contain the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 that has already spread in more than 114 countries around the world, said Hasina.
“Under the circumstances, I would request you all to consult a doctor immediately if you feel you’re infected or are experiencing any symptoms. We’ve prepared our hospitals and medical centres in each district and Upazila to handle it,” she said.
The prime minister advised against concealing the symptoms of virus and called on potential patients to seek immediate medical attention.
In order to prevent an outbreak in the country, people should comply with the directives of the IEDCR, which is working to create awareness on the virus every day, she said.
The Awami League chief also urged Bangladeshis returning to the country from abroad to observe self-quarantine to rule out the chances of contracting the infection.
“The infection can be transmitted from person to person, we should be aware of it. The coronavirus infection has spread in a manner that has created huge panic despite not being too fatal. I would say that we need to keep our country safe from it,” Hasina said.
