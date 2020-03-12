Hasina inaugurates Bangladesh's first expressway
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Mar 2020 12:28 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2020 12:57 PM BdST
Bangladesh's first ever expressway connecting Dhaka to Faridpur's Bhanga Upazila has been formally opened to traffic.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the expressway through a video conference at Ganabhaban on Thursday.
The 55km-long expressway, stretching from Dhaka's Jatrabari to Bhanga via Mawa, has six separate lanes for different vehicles, flyovers to avoid crossing, underpass and other modern traffic facilities.
It was designed with all the facilities of a modern highway to ensure that the people can fully utilise the Padma Bridge, the biggest infrastructure project in the country, once it is constructed.
Travel to Dhaka from Mawa will now take less than an hour, according to surface communication experts.
Hasina also inaugurated a six-lane approach road to the Shah Amanat Bridge over the river Karnaphuli, including 25 bridges on the Khulna-Barishal-Gopalganj zone constructed under the Western Bangladesh Bridge Improvement (Revised) project.
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader and Army chief General Aziz Ahmed also spoke during the inauguration as Road Transport and Highway Department Secretary MD Nazrul Islam briefed the media on various aspects of the projects.
Two parts of the expressway will be connected through the Padma Bridge. On Tuesday, the 26th span was installed for the four-kilometre long main part of the bridge.
The construction of the highway cost Tk 110 billion, according to the minister. It has 44 culverts, 19 underpasses, four big bridges, 25 small bridges, five flyovers, two interchain and four railway overpasses , he added.
There are two service lanes on both sides of the expressway to cater for the local and slow-moving vehicles to ensure that fast-moving vehicles can run smoothly on the road and travel time reduces.
The expressway is set to ease the travel from Khulna and Barishal divisions to Dhaka.
The project was completed three months before its deadline of Jun 20, according to Quader.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Nobel laureate Yunus fined after he apologises for breaching Bangladesh labour law
- Hasina to inaugurate Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway Thursday
- HC scraps sentences for children convicted by mobile courts
- Family files objection against formal charges over crash victim Rajib’s death
- Papia placed on fresh remand in three cases
- Fire breaks out at Rupnagar slum
- HC orders check on Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech in constitution for ‘errors’
- ACC sends to Interpol list of money laundering suspects staying abroad
- Manab Zamin editor sued for report on people ‘named by Papia’
- No new coronavirus patient in Bangladesh, first three ‘stable’
Most Read
- India cancels almost all visas, closes Myanmar border, as regional coronavirus cases rise
- Two Bangladeshi patients recover from coronavirus infection, no new cases detected: IEDCR
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Hasina to inaugurate Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway Thursday
- Britain, Italy announce war chests to soften impact of coronavirus
- Nobel laureate Yunus fined after he apologises for breaching Bangladesh labour law
- World Health Organization calls coronavirus outbreak ‘pandemic’ for first time
- Govt allocates Tk 500m for health services to tackle coronavirus
- Papia placed on fresh remand in three cases
- Tom Hanks says he has coronavirus