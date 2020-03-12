Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 will try Abrar murder
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Mar 2020 07:59 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2020 07:59 PM BdST
The government has fast-tracked the trial of the BUET student Abrur Fahad murder by sending it to a speedy trial tribunal.
Law Minister Anisul Huq approved on Thursday the transfer of the case to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 from Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court, according to a press release from the ministry.
He made the decision at the request of Abrar’s family who urged him to consider the issue urgently during a meeting.
The speedy trial tribunals are required to dispose of the cases within 90 working days. They may take another 45 days if it is not settled during the period.
