Papia placed on fresh remand in three cases
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Mar 2020 02:23 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 02:23 PM BdST
Police have been given 15 more days to grill expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman alias Sumon Chowdhury in three cases related to counterfeit notes, illegal arms and liquor.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas on Wednesday issued the 5-day remand order in the counterfiet currency case started with the Airport police, according to SI Mahmudur Rahman, the court's general registration officer.
Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman Ansari remanded them for five days in each of the two other cases.
