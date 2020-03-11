Home > Bangladesh

Papia placed on fresh remand in three cases

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Mar 2020 02:23 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 02:23 PM BdST

Police have been given 15 more days to grill expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia  and her husband Mofizur Rahman alias Sumon Chowdhury in three cases related to counterfeit notes, illegal arms and liquor.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas on Wednesday issued the 5-day remand order in the counterfiet currency case started with the Airport police, according to SI Mahmudur Rahman, the court's general registration officer.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman Ansari remanded them for five days in each of the two other cases.  

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Check Mar 7 speech in constitution: HC

Money laundering suspects’ list at Interpol

Manab Zamin editor sued for Papia scandal report

Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of IEDCR, briefs the media on Tuesday on the novel coronavirus situation in Bangladesh. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

No new coronavirus case in Bangladesh

Schools not closing just yet

Dozens of returnees under observation

Mosud Mannan new ambassador to Turkey

RAB to investigate two cases against Papia

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.